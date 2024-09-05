Man shot, killed inside Brooklyn subway station; NYPD seeks suspect

The NYPD is searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn subway station.

The shooting happened on Thursday just after 11 p.m. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Ocean Hill.

According to police, the victim, identified as Freddie Weston, 47, of Crown Heights, was found on the mezzanine level near the C train with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Meanwhile, new crime statistics released by the NYPD showed crime was down by 6.4% citywide in August compared to last year.

"I hear all the time people getting stabbed, pushed onto trains, like it's crazy, something every day." — NYC subway rider

The numbers also show that discounting the COVID years, 2024 is the third-safest year on record for subway crime in New York. Riders, though, don't quite see it that way.

According to the NYPD, more than 60% of the shootings in the city are gang-related.

"A lot of people use the subway every day, and that's just life," one rider said. "That's life in New York, but it's scary."