NYC subway robber goes on $700 shopping spree

A subway robber went on a spending spree with a victim's credit cards after snatching his wallet in a Midtown Manhattan subway station.

A 37-year-old man was on the mezzanine at the 42nd St.-Bryant Park Subway Station around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23 when a man approached him and asked for money.

The victim pulled out his wallet and the panhandler snatched it and took off. He jumped over the turnstile to get into the station.

The victims chased him and when he caught up to the robber he was punched in the face several times. The victim had a cut on his nose and other pain. EMS took him to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The robber jumped on a D train with the wallet. It had $81, an ID, and bank cards.

The NYPD says the man later went into Journeys on W. 14th Street and used the victim's credit card to purchase $556 in clothing and shoes.

Police say he later went into a Footlocker store on W. 34th Street and used the victim’s credit card to purchase $158.49 in clothing and shoes.