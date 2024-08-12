13-year-old girl stabbed near NYC subway station; teen suspects sought

A 13-year-old girl was stabbed near a NYC subway station in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened on Sunday around 7:45 p.m. near the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Prospect Heights.

According to police, the victim, who was stabbed in the abdomen, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Three male teen suspects are being sought, police said.

There is no word yet on what led to the stabbing. No arrests were made.