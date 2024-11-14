Woman slashed in face repeatedly, shoved onto NYC subway tracks

A woman was slashed in the face repeatedly, and then shoved onto the subway tracks last week at a station in Harlem, the NYPD said.

According to police, the 37-year-old woman was approached by a man, who grabbed her hair, slashed her multiple times in the face with a sharp object and pushed her onto the tracks. She was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition, police said.

The man has since been identified by police as 29-year-old Michael Blount.

