Pair accused of stealing, crashing unoccupied NYC subway train

The NYPD is looking for the man and woman they said stole an unoccupied subway train at a Queens station and crashed it.

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 12, just after midnight at the Briarwood subway station.

According to police, the pair entered the unoccupied train and operated it, causing a collision and damage to the train. No injuries were reported, police said.

The first individual is described as a man with a slim build and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, red shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Photo credit: NYPD

The second individual is described as a woman with a medium build and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink shower cap, a pink sleeveless shirt, pink shorts and carrying a pink handbag.

Photo credit: NYPD

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).