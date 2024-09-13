Man punched, kicked repeatedly on NYC subway; victim in critical

A man was critically injured after he was punched and kicked repeatedly on a subway train in Queens, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Wednesday, Sept. 11, around 4:15 p.m. on a southbound A train at the 104th Street station in Ozone Park.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was approached by two individuals, who began to punch him repeatedly in the face following an argument.

Police are looking for two individuals following the subway attack in Queens. (NYPD)

Police said when the victim fell to the ground, the pair then kicked him multiple times. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Man punched, slashed inside subway station

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was punched and slashed in the face last month inside an Upper West Side subway station, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Friday, August 30, around 3:15 p.m. inside the West 72nd and Broadway subway station.

According to police, the victim and suspect got into an argument when the victim was punched and slashed in the face.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in stable condition.