This NYC suburb is the wealthiest in the US: report

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The Brief A new report names Scarsdale, New York, as the wealthiest suburb in America. The New York City suburb boasts a massive average household income of over $600,000. The Houston suburb of West University Place ranks second, while nearby Rye, New York, claims third.



When it comes to American affluence, one New York City suburb stands in a league of its own.

By the numbers:

A new report has officially ranked the nation’s wealthiest suburbs, and Scarsdale, New York, has secured the crown once again.

Located just a short commuter train ride away from Manhattan, Scarsdale leads the nation with a jaw-dropping average household income of over $600,000 a year.

Average household income (2024): $612,591

Average household income (2023): $601,193

YoY change in income (%): 1.9%

April 2026 home value: $1,673,358

April 2025 home value: $1,522,922

YoY change in home value (%): 9.9%

Big picture view:

While this NYC suburb firmly commands the number-one spot, it faces some elite competition from the South and another local neighbor to round out the top three.

The Houston suburb of West University Place claims the runner-up spot, with residents bringing in an average household income of approximately $440,000. Rye, New York, follows closely behind in third with an average income of $428,000.

Eight out of the nation’s ten richest suburbs are located in just three states: New York, California and Texas.