This NYC suburb is the wealthiest in the US: report
SCARSDALE, NY - When it comes to American affluence, one New York City suburb stands in a league of its own.
By the numbers:
A new report has officially ranked the nation’s wealthiest suburbs, and Scarsdale, New York, has secured the crown once again.
Located just a short commuter train ride away from Manhattan, Scarsdale leads the nation with a jaw-dropping average household income of over $600,000 a year.
- Average household income (2024): $612,591
- Average household income (2023): $601,193
- YoY change in income (%): 1.9%
- April 2026 home value: $1,673,358
- April 2025 home value: $1,522,922
- YoY change in home value (%): 9.9%
Big picture view:
While this NYC suburb firmly commands the number-one spot, it faces some elite competition from the South and another local neighbor to round out the top three.
The Houston suburb of West University Place claims the runner-up spot, with residents bringing in an average household income of approximately $440,000. Rye, New York, follows closely behind in third with an average income of $428,000.
Eight out of the nation’s ten richest suburbs are located in just three states: New York, California and Texas.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from MoneyLion.