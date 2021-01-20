Expand / Collapse search

NYC students look to the future as Biden enters White House

By
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Bronx
FOX 5 NY

NYC students react to the inauguration of President Joe Biden

Today was no ordinary Inauguration Day for teachers to present to their students, but they didn't shy away from the conversation. FOX 5 NY spoke to kids and educators across our area for their perspectives on this uniquely American day.

NEW YORK - Students at The American Dream Charter School in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx got to witness history over Zoom on Wednesday, as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

"I'm looking forward to a president who takes the pandemic seriously and restores the soul of America," said student Ramfy Acosta.

This inauguration - one of the most meaningful to students and staff at the charter school hoping for change.

Many of them viewing Vice President Harris as a role model whom they can easily identify with.

"All of our students are students of color and for us it's much more important for them to know there's hope," said Melissa Melkonian, founder of The American Dream Charter School.

Kamala Harris makes history

For more than two centuries the top elected positions of American power have been dominated exclusively by men, almost all of them, white men. That all ended Wednesday afternoon when Kamala Harris officially became Vice-President.

Dean Deirdra Smith tells us the day was an invaluable lesson in history.

"To know I have moments in history I've been a part of and I get to share it with young people, I'm grateful," said Smith.

Madison Mento is also grateful. The first-time voter and senior at Hofstra University on Long Island tells us she looks forward to a new administration that aligns with her political and moral values.

"It feels like a new chapter," she said. "I realized how much stress and how crazy the last four years have been and it finally felt like it’s over."

COVID-19, climate change and immigration policies are just some of the issues students hope the President will tackle now in office.