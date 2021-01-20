NYC students look to the future as Biden enters White House

Students at The American Dream Charter School in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx got to witness history over Zoom on Wednesday, as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

"I'm looking forward to a president who takes the pandemic seriously and restores the soul of America," said student Ramfy Acosta.

This inauguration - one of the most meaningful to students and staff at the charter school hoping for change.

Many of them viewing Vice President Harris as a role model whom they can easily identify with.

"All of our students are students of color and for us it's much more important for them to know there's hope," said Melissa Melkonian, founder of The American Dream Charter School.

Advertisement

Dean Deirdra Smith tells us the day was an invaluable lesson in history.

"To know I have moments in history I've been a part of and I get to share it with young people, I'm grateful," said Smith.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Madison Mento is also grateful. The first-time voter and senior at Hofstra University on Long Island tells us she looks forward to a new administration that aligns with her political and moral values.

"It feels like a new chapter," she said. "I realized how much stress and how crazy the last four years have been and it finally felt like it’s over."

COVID-19, climate change and immigration policies are just some of the issues students hope the President will tackle now in office.