NYC streets to see speed limits as low as 10 mph following Sammy's Law
NEW YORK CITY - After Sammy's Law was passed, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that some streets in New York City would soon have speed limits as low as 20 or even 10 mph.
"Speeding ruins lives, and reducing vehicle speeds by even a few miles per hour could be the difference between life or death in a traffic crash," said NYC DOT Commissioner Rodriguez.
The DOT also announced that the first "Regional Slow Zone" to be considered will be in lower Manhattan south of Canal Street and would be completed by the end of this year or early next year.
This summer, the NYC DOT will start publicly notifying community boards about its proposals, followed by a 60-day comment period before implementation.
"The new Regional Slow Zones and other speed limit reductions announced today will save lives and keep people safe," NYC DOT Commissioner Rodriguez said.
What is Sammy's Law?
The law was inspired by a 12-year-old boy killed by a speeding driver in Brooklyn, and has already gotten a mass majority in the State Senate.
Sammy's Law allows the city to lower its speed limit from the current 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour or 10 wherever necessary.
The areas include select schools, Open Streets, Shared Streets, and designated "Regional Slow Zones" in each borough.
"Passing Sammy’s Law was a critical first step in our effort to build safer streets in New York. The next step of actually implementing reduced speed limits will be a simple yet powerful way to reduce traffic violence and protect our most vulnerable road users," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. "The Manhattan neighborhoods where DOT is reducing speeds will soon become much safer."
Sammy's Law was passed in Albany back in April.
Initial proposed locations for speed reduction
The Bronx
- E 139 Street, from Willis Avenue to Alexander Avenue
- Courtlandt Ave, E 156 St to E 157 St
- E 151 St, Courtlandt Ave to Morris Ave
- E 156 St, Concourse Village W to Morris Ave
- Gerard Ave, E 167 St to E 168 St
- St Ann’s Ave, E 149 St to Westchester Ave
- Tinton Ave, E 150 St to E 152 St
- Sheridan Ave, E 171 St to E 172 St
- Walton Ave, E 179 St to E 171 St
- Prospect Ave, E 175 St to E Tremont Ave
- Wallace Ave, Mace Ave to Waring Ave
- E 225 St, White Plains Rd to Barnes Ave
- E 172 St, St Lawrence Ave to Beach Ave
- Netherland Ave, Kappock St to W 227 St
- Reeds Mill Ln, Bivona St to Steenwick Ave
Brooklyn
- Seventh Ave, 43 St to 44 St
- Dean St, Saratoga Ave to Thomas Boyland St
- MacDonough St, Lewis Ave, Marcus Garvey Blvd
- Christopher Ave, Sutter Ave to Belmont Ave
- Ashford St, Belmont Ave to Pitkin Ave
- Prospect Park West, Grand Army Plaza to Bartel Pritchard Square
- E 94 St, E New York Ave to Rutland Rd
- Fenimore St, Brooklyn Ave to New York Ave
- Ninth Ave, 63 St to 64 St
- 45 St, Fort Hamilton Pkway to Tenth Ave
- Lenox Rd, E 39 St to E 40 St
- E 96 St, Ave D to Foster Ave
- Sackman St, Belmont Ave to Sutter Ave
- Fort Greene Pl, Fulton St to Dekalb Ave
- Lewis Ave, Hart St to Willoughby Ave
Manhattan
- W 138 St, Amsterdam Ave to Broadway
- W 64 Street, West End Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue
- E 120 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave
- E 128 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave
- Morningside Ave, W 126 St to W 127 St
- Audubon Avenue, West 165th Street to Fort George Avenue
- E 112 St, Second Ave to Third Ave
- E 120 St, Second Ave to Third Ave
- E 120 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave
- E 128 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave
Queens
- 112 St, 37 Ave to 34 Ave
- 47 Ave, 108 St to 111 St
- 155 St, 108 Ave to 109 Ave
- 167 St, 108 Rd to 109 Ave
- Union Hall St ,109 Ave to 110 Ave
- 144 St, 88 Ave to 88 Rd
- 143 St, Linden Blvd to 115 Ave
- 105 St, 35 Ave to 37 Ave
- 31 Ave, 60 St to 61 St
Inital proposed 10 mph shared streets
Bronx
- Jennings St, Bronx from Prospect Ave to Bristow St (to be redesigned later this summer)
Brooklyn
- Willoughby Ave, from Washington Park to Washington Ave
- Berry St, from Broadway to N12th St
- Underhill Ave, from Pacific St to Eastern Parkway
- Sharon St, from Olive St to Morgan Ave
Manhattan
Broadway, from:
- 18 St to 23 St
- 24 St to 25 St
- 27 St to 33 St
- 38 St to 39 St
- 48 St to 50 St
Queens
34th Avenue, from:
- 69 St to 77 St
- 78 St to 93 St
- 94 St to Junction Blvd
