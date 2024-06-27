NYC streets to see speed limits as low as 10 mph following Sammy's Law

After Sammy's Law was passed, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that some streets in New York City would soon have speed limits as low as 20 or even 10 mph.

"Speeding ruins lives, and reducing vehicle speeds by even a few miles per hour could be the difference between life or death in a traffic crash," said NYC DOT Commissioner Rodriguez.

The DOT also announced that the first "Regional Slow Zone" to be considered will be in lower Manhattan south of Canal Street and would be completed by the end of this year or early next year.

This summer, the NYC DOT will start publicly notifying community boards about its proposals, followed by a 60-day comment period before implementation.

"The new Regional Slow Zones and other speed limit reductions announced today will save lives and keep people safe," NYC DOT Commissioner Rodriguez said.

What is Sammy's Law?

The law was inspired by a 12-year-old boy killed by a speeding driver in Brooklyn, and has already gotten a mass majority in the State Senate.

Sammy's Law allows the city to lower its speed limit from the current 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour or 10 wherever necessary.

The areas include select schools, Open Streets, Shared Streets, and designated "Regional Slow Zones" in each borough.

"Passing Sammy’s Law was a critical first step in our effort to build safer streets in New York. The next step of actually implementing reduced speed limits will be a simple yet powerful way to reduce traffic violence and protect our most vulnerable road users," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. "The Manhattan neighborhoods where DOT is reducing speeds will soon become much safer."

Sammy's Law was passed in Albany back in April.

Initial proposed locations for speed reduction

The Bronx

E 139 Street, from Willis Avenue to Alexander Avenue

Courtlandt Ave, E 156 St to E 157 St

E 151 St, Courtlandt Ave to Morris Ave

E 156 St, Concourse Village W to Morris Ave

Gerard Ave, E 167 St to E 168 St

St Ann’s Ave, E 149 St to Westchester Ave

Tinton Ave, E 150 St to E 152 St

Sheridan Ave, E 171 St to E 172 St

Walton Ave, E 179 St to E 171 St

Prospect Ave, E 175 St to E Tremont Ave

Wallace Ave, Mace Ave to Waring Ave

E 225 St, White Plains Rd to Barnes Ave

E 172 St, St Lawrence Ave to Beach Ave

Netherland Ave, Kappock St to W 227 St

Reeds Mill Ln, Bivona St to Steenwick Ave

Brooklyn

Seventh Ave, 43 St to 44 St

Dean St, Saratoga Ave to Thomas Boyland St

MacDonough St, Lewis Ave, Marcus Garvey Blvd

Christopher Ave, Sutter Ave to Belmont Ave

Ashford St, Belmont Ave to Pitkin Ave

Prospect Park West, Grand Army Plaza to Bartel Pritchard Square

E 94 St, E New York Ave to Rutland Rd

Fenimore St, Brooklyn Ave to New York Ave

Ninth Ave, 63 St to 64 St

45 St, Fort Hamilton Pkway to Tenth Ave

Lenox Rd, E 39 St to E 40 St

E 96 St, Ave D to Foster Ave

Sackman St, Belmont Ave to Sutter Ave

Fort Greene Pl, Fulton St to Dekalb Ave

Lewis Ave, Hart St to Willoughby Ave

Manhattan

W 138 St, Amsterdam Ave to Broadway

W 64 Street, West End Avenue and Amsterdam Avenue

E 120 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave

E 128 St, Lexington Ave to Third Ave

Morningside Ave, W 126 St to W 127 St

Audubon Avenue, West 165th Street to Fort George Avenue

E 112 St, Second Ave to Third Ave

E 120 St, Second Ave to Third Ave

E 120 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave

E 128 St, Madison Ave to Park Ave

Queens

112 St, 37 Ave to 34 Ave

47 Ave, 108 St to 111 St

155 St, 108 Ave to 109 Ave

167 St, 108 Rd to 109 Ave

Union Hall St ,109 Ave to 110 Ave

144 St, 88 Ave to 88 Rd

143 St, Linden Blvd to 115 Ave

105 St, 35 Ave to 37 Ave

31 Ave, 60 St to 61 St

Inital proposed 10 mph shared streets

Bronx

Jennings St, Bronx from Prospect Ave to Bristow St (to be redesigned later this summer)

Brooklyn

Willoughby Ave, from Washington Park to Washington Ave

Berry St, from Broadway to N12th St

Underhill Ave, from Pacific St to Eastern Parkway

Sharon St, from Olive St to Morgan Ave

Manhattan

Broadway, from:

18 St to 23 St

24 St to 25 St

27 St to 33 St

38 St to 39 St

48 St to 50 St

Queens

34th Avenue, from:

69 St to 77 St

78 St to 93 St

94 St to Junction Blvd

For more information, click here.