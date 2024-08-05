Expand / Collapse search

Stock market update: Expert answers key questions on recent drop l WATCH

By
Published  August 5, 2024 12:19pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Expert weighs in on global financial concerns

Wall Street is following the global markets on Monday, who are in the midst of their worst day in decades. Investing expert Tess Waresmith joined FOX 5 NY to answer some key questions.

NEW YORK CITY - Wall Street is following the global markets on Monday, who are in the midst of their worst day in decades.

What is happening to the stock market

At the open today, the DOW dropped more than 1,000 points in early trading.

Featured

Dow drops 1K points, Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987
article

Dow drops 1K points, Japanese stocks suffer worst crash since 1987

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.

Investing expert Tess Waresmith joined FOX 5 NY and answered some key questions, including:

  • What does this mean for individual investors and their portfolios?
  • What’s next?
  • What does this mean for the future of the economy?
  • What caused this?
  • Should people be concerned about their long-term investments?
  • Can you put this in perspective? Is this normal?

***Watch in the media player above.