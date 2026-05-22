1 killed, 36 injured in explosion on Staten Island, FDNY reports

The Brief One person was killed and 36 were injured in an explosion on Staten Island, according to FDNY. All were taken to the nearest hospital. It is not currently known what caused the explosion.



One person was killed and 36 were injured in an explosion on Staten Island, according to FDNY.

16 injured in explosion

What we know:

FDNY reports that an explosion occurred at 3075 Richmond Terrace at 4:19 p.m.

All were taken to the nearest hospital.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known what caused the explosion.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke with FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore and other city officials to share details about the incident.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted about the situation on X.

Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon also posted a statement about the explosion, asking people to avoid the area.