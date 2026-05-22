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1 killed, 36 injured in explosion on Staten Island, FDNY reports

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Published  May 22, 2026 5:53 PM EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
FULL: Mamdani, FDNY share details about Staten Island explosion

FULL: Mamdani, FDNY share details about Staten Island explosion

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore speak about the explosion on Staten Island that has killed one person and injured over a dozen others.

The Brief

    • One person was killed and 36 were injured in an explosion on Staten Island, according to FDNY.
    • All were taken to the nearest hospital.
    • It is not currently known what caused the explosion.

STATEN ISLAND - One person was killed and 36 were injured in an explosion on Staten Island, according to FDNY.

16 injured in explosion

What we know:

FDNY reports that an explosion occurred at 3075 Richmond Terrace at 4:19 p.m.

All were taken to the nearest hospital.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known what caused the explosion.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke with FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore and other city officials to share details about the incident.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted about the situation on X.

Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon also posted a statement about the explosion, asking people to avoid the area.

The Source: This article includes information provided by FDNY.

Crime and Public SafetyStaten Island