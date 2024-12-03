Miss grabbing coffee on the Staten Island Ferry? The wait is over for NYC commuters

After a lengthy pandemic-induced hiatus, Staten Island Ferry commuters can soon look forward to their morning coffee and snacks while crossing New York Harbor.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) and Economic Development Corporation announced that Dunkin' will begin offering refreshments on ferryboats within the next two months.

"I can't wait honestly," one regular commuter told FOX 5 NY. "It's very convenient, especially since we used to have refreshments on the ferry."

The return of onboard concessions marks a significant milestone in New York City's post-pandemic recovery.

"It'd be nice to get a cup of coffee on the Staten Island Ferry and just accept that COVID is over. We're back in session," another passenger remarked.

The DOT addressed the extended delay in a statement to FOX 5 NY: "In general, it took a few years to get ridership back up and getting a procurement process out the door can take some time as well. The two ferry terminals have concessions offerings, but riders expectedly like to have them on the ferryboats too, so we are excited about the return and Dunkin' being a partner with the city."

'When you're running late, it sucks'

Dunkin' secured the contract through a competitive bidding process that began with proposal submissions in January. The company is also pursuing a permit to sell beer on the ferryboats, continuing a pre-pandemic tradition of alcohol service during rides.

The return of onboard refreshments is particularly welcome news for commuters on a time crunch.

"When you're running late, it sucks," one passenger laughed. "So many of us are in a rush, and we trying to get food in the Whitehall Terminal, but you can't be able to reach it in time. Now once it's on the ferry, it will be super relaxing."

Long-time ferry riders remember the variety of options available before the pandemic. "We had popcorn and chips. We had soda, beer – you could drink on the ferry, but it stopped since COVID, so this is exciting," one commuter shared.

The service will complement existing concessions at the ferry terminals, providing passengers with continuous access to refreshments throughout their journey. For the thousands of daily commuters who rely on the Staten Island Ferry, this restoration of services represents another step toward normalcy in their daily routines.

The Staten Island Ferry, a free service connecting St. George Terminal in Staten Island to Whitehall Terminal in Manhattan, serves as a crucial transportation link for approximately 70,000 passengers on a typical weekday.