At least 2 Manhattan criminal court officers stabbed, slashed at NYC courthouse

The Brief At least two Manhattan criminal court officers were stabbed and slashed at a NYC courthouse, according to officials. A spokesperson for the NYS Supreme Court Officers Association confirmed the stabbings with FOX 5 New York. The conditions of the two officers were unknown at the time.



At least two Manhattan criminal court officers were stabbed and slashed on Monday morning at a New York City courthouse, according to officials.

What we know:

A spokesperson for the NYS Supreme Court Officers Association confirmed with FOX 5 New York that the two court officers suffered stab and slash wounds. The incident broke out shortly before 9:45 a.m. in the lobby on the south side of the building located at 100 Centre St.

According to FOX News, three ambulances and over 20 officers had closed off the main entrance of the courthouse.

Two people came out and were put into two separate ambulances, both with large police escorts, FOX News reported. One walked into the ambulance, while the other was in a wheelchair, they said.

What we don't know:

What they're saying:

In a statement, Al Baker, state OCA spokesperson, said: "New York State Court officers subdued an armed individual who assaulted uniformed Court Officers inside the criminal court building at 100 Centre Street in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, June 16. Preliminary information indicated that at least two Court Officers suffered stab and slash injuries in the attacks that broke out shortly before 9:45 am in the lobby on the south side of the building. Several Court Officers immediately rushed to stop the assailant, subduing him near a bank of magnetometers, disarming him, and taking him into custody. The assaults, captured on surveillance video, appeared preliminarily to be a targeted attack of the uniformed officers working security details at the courthouse."