2025 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade map, time, street closures

The Brief New York City is celebrating its 264th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Monday. The parade, marching along 5th Avenue, begins on 43rd Street and ends on 79th. It's one of the oldest and largest parades in the U.S., drawing in 2 million spectators.



Rain or shine, New York City's 5th Avenue is going green and orange!

The 264th New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade began this morning in Midtown, drawing in 150,000 marchers and 2 million spectators, according to organizers.

It's one of the oldest and largest parades in the U.S., dating back to 1762, 14 years before the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Here's everything New Yorkers need to know about this year's parade, including times, a parade map, and street closures:

What time does the parade begin?

What we know:

The parade began at 11 a.m. and ends around 4:30 p.m.

The parade starts at 5th Avenue at 44th Street in Midtown, marches past St. Patrick's Cathedral and Central Park before ending at 5th Avenue and 79th Street on the Upper East Side.

Formation will take place on 43rd through 48th Streets along parts of Vanderbilt, 6th and Park Avenues.

Spectators watch and cheer during the St. Patrick's Day Parade along 5th Avenue on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Drivers should be aware: There is no crosstown traffic route from 43rd through 84th Streets. Click here to jump to street closures.

How to watch the parade in-person

What you can do:

If you plan to watch this year's parade in person, organizers say you'll get the best views along 5th Avenue.

Thousands of people seen attending the annual St Patricks Day Parade on 5th Avenue in New York City. (Photo by Ryan Rahman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This year, plan to arrive early! In these rainy conditions, many spectators will bring umbrellas, leaving less room for crowds.

Spectators can find more FAQs here.

Who is attending?

A bevy of local politicians, from the mayor to the governor, are expected to walk the route along with school marching bands and traditional Irish pipe and drum ensembles and delegations from the New York Police Department and other organizations.

Participants march and play the bagpipes in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

The grand marshal of this year’s parade in New York City is Michael Benn, the longtime chairman of the Queens County St. Patrick’s Parade held in Rockaway Beach.

NYC weather forecast: Will the parade be canceled?

New York City is experiencing wet and windy conditions from the remnants of this weekend's cross-country storm. According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, conditions will remain rainy throughout the morning, but conditions will start to ease up.

NYC may see a few more scattered showers throughout the day, but they won't be as intense as the early morning.

Despite the conditions, parade organizers say the celebrations are a-go!

While the parade draws massive crowds, it will also cause widespread street closures throughout Manhattan, from Midtown to the Upper East Side.

Full List of Street Closures:

Formation Areas:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Parade Route:

5th Avenue between 43rd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal Areas:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 84th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Additional Road Closures:

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

54th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

57th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

59th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 84th Street

Transit Changes:

To accommodate the crowds, the MTA will increase service on the LIRR, Metro-North, and NYC Subway:

Best Subway Routes:

The Lexington Avenue Line (4, 5, 6) provides the best access to the parade.

The 5 Av/53 St station (E, M) is a short walk from the parade route.

Some stairs at the 77 St (6) station will be enter-only or exit-only.

LIRR & Metro-North Adjustments:

Extra trains will be available before and after the parade.

The Grand Central Madison terminal provides easy access near the parade route.

Alcohol bans: LIRR bans alcohol from midnight Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday; Metro-North bans alcohol all day Saturday.

Bus Reroutes:

Expect reroutes on the following lines:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M31, M50, M55, M57, M66, M72, M79 SBS, Q32, and most express buses.

Riders should check new.mta.info for real-time updates.