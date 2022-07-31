NYC speed cameras will run 24/7 beginning Monday

New York City's 2,000 speed cameras will be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year beginning Monday, August 1.

Previously, the cameras only ran between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays, however, statistics show that over half of the city's traffic deaths happen overnight and on weekends.

Anyone caught speeding by one of the cameras will be mailed a $50 fine.

The change is part of the city's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries.

While opponents have accused the city of a cash-grab, supporters say they improve pedestrian safety by making drivers low down.