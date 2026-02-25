NYC plow tracker: Follow DSNY crews as fresh snow falls across the city

article

The Brief Drivers across the New York City Tri-State area are facing snow-packed, slick conditions after nearly 30 inches of snow blanketed parts of the region. Sanitation crews continue clearing slushy neighborhood streets, while a follow-up clipper system adds a light coating of fresh snow, creating icy patches and reduced visibility for the commute. Residents can track DSNY snow removal vehicles in real time using the city’s plow tracking map, which shows where plows and salt spreaders are actively working.



Heading out on the roads Wednesday morning?

Drivers across the New York City Tri-State area are facing snow-packed, slick conditions after nearly 30 inches of snow blanketed parts of the region.

Sanitation crews continue clearing slushy neighborhood streets, while a follow-up clipper system adds a light coating of fresh snow, creating icy patches and reduced visibility for the commute.

What we know:

In New York City, Department of Sanitation (DSNY) crews have cleaning and plowing streets since Sunday, with teams deployed across all five boroughs.

NYC snow plow tracker

Residents can track DSNY snow removal vehicles in real time using the city’s plow tracking map, which shows where plows and salt spreaders are actively working.

See NYC snow plow map here.

Officials note that a plowed or salted street may not immediately show bare pavement, especially with frigid temperatures preventing melting.

As cleanup continues, officials across the tri-state warn that travel could be hazardous even after plows pass.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution and limit travel where possible as crews work through lingering impacts.