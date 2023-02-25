NYC snagogue counters 'Day of Hate' with 'Day of Resolve'

As police across the region prepare for possible problems after social media posts called for a "day of hate" against Jews nationwide, a Manhattan synagogue is countering the threats with a "Day of Resolve."

Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side has announced that it will hold an outdoor Shabbat service on the front steps of its 5th Avenue Sanctuary to show the resolve of the Jewish Community in the face of anti-Semitism.

Rabbi Joshua Davidson will be joined by other local Rabbis and religious leaders from various faiths to show a united front in support of the Jewish community and against hate of all kinds.

While there have not been any specific threats, law enforcement across the region is on alert and will be providing the temple, along with others across the region with increased security.