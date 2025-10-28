Suspect charged after weekend Brooklyn slashing spree left 3 injured

The Brief A man was charged following a slashing spree in Brooklyn, police said. According to police, Odyssey Head, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday. Head faces several charges, including three counts of attempted murder.



A man was arrested and charged following three separate slashings over the weekend in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Who is Odyssey Head?

Timeline:

Odyssey Head, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday after police said he broke into a Newkirk Avenue apartment on Saturday morning.

Later that morning, Head allegedly slashed a 37-year-old man in the face with an unknown sharp object onboard a Q train near the Cortelyou Road subway station in Flatbush.

He then allegedly slashed a 53-year-old man at Foster and New York avenues on Saturday night, then a 56-year-old man on Newkirk avenue on Sunday morning – just across the street from where the alleged burglary happened, police said.

The victims were each hospitalized in stable condition.

What we know:

Head faces several charges, including:

Attempted murder (3 counts)

Burglary (2 counts)

Arson

Assault (7 counts)

Menacing (3 counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon (3 counts)

Criminal mischief (4 counts)

Criminal trespass (2 counts)