Suspect charged after weekend Brooklyn slashing spree left 3 injured
NEW YORK CITY - A man was arrested and charged following three separate slashings over the weekend in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.
Who is Odyssey Head?
Timeline:
Odyssey Head, 27, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday after police said he broke into a Newkirk Avenue apartment on Saturday morning.
Later that morning, Head allegedly slashed a 37-year-old man in the face with an unknown sharp object onboard a Q train near the Cortelyou Road subway station in Flatbush.
He then allegedly slashed a 53-year-old man at Foster and New York avenues on Saturday night, then a 56-year-old man on Newkirk avenue on Sunday morning – just across the street from where the alleged burglary happened, police said.
The victims were each hospitalized in stable condition.
What we know:
Head faces several charges, including:
- Attempted murder (3 counts)
- Burglary (2 counts)
- Arson
- Assault (7 counts)
- Menacing (3 counts)
- Criminal possession of a weapon (3 counts)
- Criminal mischief (4 counts)
- Criminal trespass (2 counts)