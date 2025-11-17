Man sought in connection to shooting of Jets player Kris Boyd

The Brief Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd. Boyd remained in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning, police said. Boyd is in his first year with the Jets after signing with the team back in March.



The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection to the weekend Midtown shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd.

What we know:

Police describe the individual as a man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multicolored sneakers and carrying a black bookbag.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The backstory:

According to the NYPD, Boyd remained in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning. Investigators say the shooting happened on Sunday shortly after 2 a.m. on W. 38th St., between 7th Ave. and Broadway, adding that a 29-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

The New York Post later identified Boyd as the victim of the shooting. A Jets' spokesperson said: "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

Police sources told FOX 5 NY that the shooting was preceded by some sort of argument and that the gunman fired two shots, one of which struck Boyd.

Local perspective:

Boyd is in his first year with the Jets after signing with the team back in March. He has yet to play this season due to an injury suffered during training camp. Before that, he spent time with the Texans. Cardinals and Vikings.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he's "praying for the New York Jets player Kris Boyd and his loved ones."

"Although we’ve gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence," Adams said. "Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic."