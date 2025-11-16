Jets CB Kris Boyd in critical condition after Midtown NYC shooting: Report

article

The Brief New York Jets’ cornerback, Kris Boyd, is in critical condition after being shot in Midtown Manhattan early Sunday. The incident happened around 2 a.m. near W. 38th Street and Seventh Avenue. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.



New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot and is now in critical condition after an incident outside a club in Midtown Manhattan early Sunday morning, according to sources cited by the New York Post.

What we know:

According to the New York Post, the shooting took place at roughly 2 a.m. in the area of West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue. Police have not officially confirmed the victim’s identity, but sources tell the NY Post the injured man is Boyd, who joined the Jets this year.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 31: Kris Boyd #17 of the Houston Texans walks across the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Reporting by NY Post said the 29-year-old Boyd is "now clinging to life at Bellevue Hospital."

Boyd has previously played for the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. He is currently listed on injured reserve and was not active in the Jets’ recent game.

A Jets spokesman told FOX 5 NY, "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

This is a breaking news article and will be updated once more information becomes available.