A shooting on Sunday night in NYC left two people dead, the NYPD said.

According to police, the pair were shot in the head just before 8 p.m. near East 128 Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

The victims, identified as Ashley Ballard, 18, and Harry Mendoza, 25, both died from their injuries, police said.

No arrests were made. It’s unclear if the victims knew each other.