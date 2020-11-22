NYC Sheriffs shut down illegal swingers club in Queens

article

An illegal swingers’ club operating in Queens was busted by NYC Deputy Sheriffs on Saturday night.

According to authorities, at least 80 people were found inside the venue located in Astoria when it was shut down just after midnight.

Two of the event’s organizers and a patron inside the club were charged with multiple misdemeanors.

Astoria is currently considered to be a yellow zone according to the latest guidance released by the state.

Sheriffs also broke up another party on Saturday night, as barely two hours later an illegal bottle club in Manhattan’s Garment District was shut down.

Advertisement

Over 120 people were found inside the event space on West 36th Street.

Authorities say that five organizers were charged with multiple misdemeanors, along with various code offenses.