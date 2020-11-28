NYC Sheriffs shut down illegal Midtown club with nearly 400 people inside

article

Deputies with the New York City Sheriff’s Office shut down an illegal club with nearly 400 people inside in Midtown on Saturday.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said the club, located on West 36th street, had 393 people inside in violation of the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

Four of the event’s organizers were arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

Sheriffs have broken up a number of parties in New York City throughout the pandemic, including breaking up a sex club in Queens last week.

Advertisement

Earlier Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there were 1,589 new coronavirus cases in New York City, and the city’s infection rate had risen to 3.64%.