NYC sheriff patrols Astoria in wake of late-night crowds outside bars

It was night and day on Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens. No crowds and no partying on Tuesday. And those who were outside were wearing masks. It was a far cry from weeks of chaos that resembled spring break.

The relative calm came in the wake of the State Liquor Authority pulling Brik's outdoor seating license.

Members of the New York City Sheriff's Office were on Steinway Street on Tuesday to make sure that bars and restaurants maintained order.

Brik is one of four restaurants around the state whose license was pulled because of crowds gathering and drinking on the sidewalks and streets. The others include MIA in Astoria, Maspeth Pizza in Maspeth, and Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Deer Park, Long Island.

In all, the state has pulled 27 licenses and filed 410 charges.

Brik must answer the suspension by pleading not guilty and going before the SLA for a hearing or by making an offer to settle the charges. Both options could lead the SLA revoking the license permanently and of imposing a fine of up for $10,000.

