Former NYC sheriff being investigated by federal authorities, Mamdani's office confirms
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NEW YORK - Former New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda is now the source of a federal investigation, Mayor Mamdani's office has confirmed.
Ex-sheriff under federal investigation
What we know:
Miranda was appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams, and was let go by current Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
The mayor's office provided this statement to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay:
"Our administration is aware of the federal investigation into the former sheriff. This administration is committed to transparency and accountability. We will await any findings and conclusions as the legal process runs its course."
The Source: This article includes a statement provided by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office.