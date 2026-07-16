Former NYC sheriff being investigated by federal authorities, Mamdani's office confirms

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The Brief Former New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda is now the source of a federal investigation, Mayor Mamdani's office has confirmed. Miranda was appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams, and was let go by current Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The mayor's office provided a statement to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay regarding the situation.



Former New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda is now the source of a federal investigation, Mayor Mamdani's office has confirmed.

Ex-sheriff under federal investigation

What we know:

Miranda was appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams, and was let go by current Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The mayor's office provided this statement to FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay:

"Our administration is aware of the federal investigation into the former sheriff. This administration is committed to transparency and accountability. We will await any findings and conclusions as the legal process runs its course."