NYC setting temporary morgues for expected surge in coronavirus deaths

New York City is setting up temporary morgues and deploying refrigerated trucks outside of hospitals in case an expected surge of coronavirus deaths overwhelm the city morgues.

One such trailer was seen outside of a Lenox Health in the West Village of Manhattan on Friday.

The city has bought 45 refrigerated truck trailers to up the capacity to hold as many as 3,600 bodies, the Medical Examiner's office confirmed to FOX5NY.

A large tent has also been put up outside the central morgue by Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

There are more than 25,000 confirmed cases of the virus in New York City. The number jumped by 4,000 on Friday.

13 patients with Covid-19 died in a single 24-hour period this week at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. One of the refrigerated trailers is now parked outside of Elmhurst.

The trailers will only be used if the hospital morgues reach capacity.

City morgues are not nearing capacity but officials are preparing, just in case.

Similar trailers were used in the wake of the World Trade Center attack in 2001 to help identify victims.

