NYC 'serial puncher' Skiboky Stora gets 3 to 9 years for hate crime spree

The Brief The man accused of a string of random punch attacks in NYC was sentenced to three to nine years in prison on Tuesday. Skiboky Stora, 42, was convicted last month on multiple hate crime-related assault and harassment charges. Prosecutors said that full orders of protection have been issued for each victim.



The man accused of carrying out a string of random punch attacks in New York City received a sentence of three to nine years in prison following his conviction on multiple hate crime-related assault and harassment charges.

Skiboky Stora, 42, was sentenced on Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced.

What we know:

As FOX 5 NY previously reported, multiple women came forward in 2024 saying they were randomly punched while walking in neighborhoods including Chelsea and Union Square.

The allegations drew widespread attention after TikToker Halley Kate shared a video describing how a stranger allegedly struck her without warning, prompting others to post similar accounts on social media. Police later arrested Stora in connection with several of those incidents.

File Photo.

Prosecutors said the case also involved victims beyond the women who spoke out publicly. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Stora assaulted a 17-year-old white male student in Chelsea, striking him in the neck and making a hostile remark. He was also convicted of assaulting a 37-year-old woman and targeting a white Jewish couple, whom he followed while shouting slurs and threats before they sought shelter in a nearby building.

"Skiboky Stora engaged in a disturbing pattern of hate-fueled violence targeting and intimidating strangers, causing physical harm and lasting emotional trauma to these New Yorkers," District Attorney Bragg said in a statement. "Today’s sentence sends a clear message that this conduct is unacceptable and carries significant consequences."

Prosecutors added that full orders of protection have been issued for each victim.

Who is Skiboky Stora?

The backstory:

Stora had built a notable online presence in which he posted videos taunting critics and referred to himself as the "grandson of Marcus Garvey."

Authorities said he was arrested multiple times in New York City and had previously faced charges including assault and harassment.

Records show that a person with the same name ran for New York City Council in District 9 but was later disqualified from the Nov. 7, 2023 general election. He also reportedly mounted campaigns for mayor and governor in recent years.

On social media, Stora posted videos encouraging supporters to back him in a New York gubernatorial primary and shared content that at times appeared to reference violence.