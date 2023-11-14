Expand / Collapse search

NYC sees another day of pro-Palestine rallies as thousands march for Israel in DC

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Demonstrators march for Israel in Washington, DC

Tens of thousands of people are gathering at Washington DC's National Mall on Tuesday for the "March for Israel" rally. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis reports.

NEW YORK - New York City saw several more pro-Palestinian rallies on Tuesday, while thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. for the 'March for Israel'.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held at Hunter College, Columbia University, and on Staten Island as the fighting continues to rage on in Gaza.

Israel's defense minister declared Tuesday that Hamas had lost control of the northern Gaza Strip, as the U.N. Humanitarian Office says that only one hospital in the north is still capable of treating patients, and they are running out of supplies. 

Meanwhile, the White House says it has intelligence that Hamas has been using hospitals and tunnels underneath them to hide and support their military operations and to hold hostages.