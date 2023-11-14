NYC sees another day of pro-Palestine rallies as thousands march for Israel in DC

New York City saw several more pro-Palestinian rallies on Tuesday, while thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C. for the 'March for Israel'.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations were held at Hunter College, Columbia University, and on Staten Island as the fighting continues to rage on in Gaza.

Israel's defense minister declared Tuesday that Hamas had lost control of the northern Gaza Strip, as the U.N. Humanitarian Office says that only one hospital in the north is still capable of treating patients, and they are running out of supplies.

Meanwhile, the White House says it has intelligence that Hamas has been using hospitals and tunnels underneath them to hide and support their military operations and to hold hostages.