NYC secures $1.8M for 830 fast-food, retail workers in labor law settlements

The Brief The Mamdani administration won over $1.8 million for more than 830 workers under the Fair Workweek and Protected Time Off laws. QSR Management LLC faces a petition for allegedly violating the scheduling and leave rights of approximately 1,000 workers. Theory and Salz Management LLC workers will receive payments in April and August, while the payment date for QSR workers is not yet known.



The Mamdani administration announced on Monday that it secured more than $1.8 million in restitution for over 830 fast food and retail workers following violations of the Fair Workweek Law and the Protected Time Off Law, according to a press release.

The announcement, made during a YouTube Live event, also included news of an enforcement petition against QSR Management LLC, a Dunkin’ franchisee operating in Staten Island.

Settlements and new enforcement actions target major employers

By the numbers:

The city filed an enforcement petition against QSR Management LLC and managing officer Ronny Nader, alleging violations affecting about 1,000 workers across 21 Staten Island locations, the release states. The petition claims workers were denied predictable schedules and protected time off, with each violation carrying a penalty of $200 to $500.

"A fair economy is one where working people have the right to a predictable schedule, allowing them to plan and enjoy life outside of work." — Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su

New York City’s Fair Workweek Law is a set of labor rules designed to give hourly workers predictable schedules and more stability—mainly in fast food, retail and some utility safety jobs. The city's Protected Time Off Law requires employers to provide employees with job-protected leave that can be used for health, safety and certain personal or family-related reasons.

According to the city, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) reached a settlement in 2022 with one of Nader’s locations, awarding $187,000 to 112 employees. Additional complaints prompted the agency to open a broader investigation across the company.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Additionally, Salz Management LLC will pay more than $1.5 million to over 760 workers and $155,000 in penalties after investigators found failures to provide advance schedules, obtain consent for changes and pay required premiums, per the release.

Theory LLC, a fashion retailer, will pay more than $277,000 to over 60 workers and $21,000 in penalties for similar violations at two Manhattan locations.

What they're saying:

"Today’s settlements are about more than financial compensation for working New Yorkers — though that relief matters," Mamdani said in a statement. "At their core, these actions are about restoring dignity on the job."

"Compliance is not optional." — New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine

"A fair economy is one where working people have the right to a predictable schedule, allowing them to plan and enjoy life outside of work," Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su said in a statement. "This lawsuit and these settlements are further evidence that the Mamdani Administration is fighting on behalf of workers and for employers who follow the law."

"Today's actions kick off the Mayor’s Tackle Corruption and Waste Week with a clear message. If DCWP sees you break the law, we will not hesitate to bring you to court – especially when it comes to repeat scofflaws, like QSR Management and Mr. Nader," New York City DCWP Commissioner Sam Levine added in a statement of his own. "Compliance is not optional."

How to receive payment

Workers do not need to file a complaint to receive these payments, according to the city. Theory workers will begin receiving checks or direct deposits in April, while Salz Management workers will start in August. There is no word yet on the payment schedule for QSR Management LLC workers.

Workers and employers can click here or call 311 to learn more or file a complaint. Complaints can be filed anonymously, and retaliation is illegal.