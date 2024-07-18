NYC schools embracing 'Playmakers' program to turn video games into education

For many parents, video games are a fun pastime for kids, or even a waste of time, but an innovative new program called "Playmakers" is showing that it can be a powerful educational tool for learning new technology, creative arts, and even financial literacy. And it could be coming to a school near you.

The program is the brainchild of video game champion Gerard "Gamer' Williams, known professionally as Hip Hop Gamer. The idea behind "Playmakers" is to meet children where they are at, doing something they love.

Williams has put his corporate and community connections together to create the program, which debuted at Vista Academy Public School in East New York, Brooklyn in late 2023.

"A lot of our scholars, when they play some of these games, it's really weird that we can say in video games you see science, math, literacy, but it's in there, it's embedded into the program," said Assistant Principal Janice McClean.

Special gaming rooms have been set up by tech companies at the school, with events, structured play, along with competitions with cash prizes from Chase Bank.

Students have their own bank accounts controlled by their parents for the cash prizes they earn and win through accomplishing various tasks and winning competitions.

"I honestly feel greatly appreciated, and you know, I just have fun, I play video games, give my opinion on it, and get paid for it," said Tristan, a student at Vista Academy.

The program is set to expand soon, with the Denzel Washington School for the Arts planning to begin a Playmakers program in Fall 2024.

"A gaming pathway, where we're learning the different elements of becoming a gamer, or a part of the gaming industry. I think parents understand all our kids are not the same, they all have different skill sets," said Asst. Principal Evy Wright.

The skills they develop can lead to careers in a rapidly growing international industry, says tech and games journalist, Sherri L. Smith.

"There are so many ways and avenues to get into the gaming industry whether you’re a journalist, whether you’re an actual gamer, whether you’re a marketing executive, whether you’re doing sales, writing the storyboard, whether you’re the artist, the music composer, the voice actor," Smith said.

Another benefit of the program is reducing absenteeism. Parents and educators say it makes kids want to get up and go to school.