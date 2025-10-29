NYC school bus strike latest: Layoffs delayed, but uncertainty remains

article

More than half of New York City’s school bus companies have agreed to hold off on layoffs, for now, as the city tries to avoid a transportation crisis for thousands of students.

What we know:

Without an agreement, around 150,000 students could lose bus service starting Monday.

NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said officials are doing everything possible to keep buses running, but many drivers are still worried about losing their jobs.

On Wednesday, dozens of drivers packed a public meeting in Manhattan as the city’s education panel considered a five-year contract that’s been negotiated with the Department of Education (DOE) and Mayor’s Office.

The panel has raised concerns that the deal doesn’t do enough to protect workers or improve service, citing issues like late pickups, missed routes, and broken air conditioning.

What you can do:

If service is disrupted, the city plans to give students and one caregiver free OMNY cards and rideshare options for those who qualify, including students with special needs or in temporary housing.

For now, buses are expected to run Monday, but families are being told to prepare for possible changes in the coming weeks.