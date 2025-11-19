NYC approves 3-year school bus contract: What this means

The Brief The city approved a new three-year contract for school bus companies serving 150,000 public school students. About 68,000 of those students have disabilities and rely heavily on bus service. Parents hope the deal will fix chronic delays and no-shows that have plagued routes for months.



After weeks of tension and parent frustration, New York City has approved a new three-year contract for its school bus companies.

The deal covers transportation for about 150,000 public school students, including roughly 68,000 children with disabilities.

What we know:

The decision, made Wednesday night, follows heated debate over persistent service issues, with many parents complaining that buses are often late or fail to show up altogether.

Advocates had urged the city to delay the vote until bus companies could guarantee improvements such as reliable routes, better communication, and air conditioning on vehicles during warmer months.

Featured article

Parents hope new deal brings accountability after years of delays and no-shows

City officials defended the deal, saying the contract renewal ensures stability for families and avoids disruptions to transportation services.

They also emphasized that ongoing oversight will hold bus companies accountable for performance and safety standards.

For now, the vote offers relief to parents who feared potential service interruptions come January.

But many say they’ll be watching closely to see if the long-awaited contract delivers on its promises — and gets New York City’s yellow buses running on time.