NYC scaffolding collapse crushes at least 3 after truck crash

The Brief At least three people were injured when a box truck crashed into scaffolding in Chelsea. FOX 5 NY obtained surveillance video of the incident. One victim is seen running away before being crushed by debris.



Surveillance video shows the terrifying moment a box truck crashed into scaffolding in New York City, causing a partial collapse that crushed at least three people underneath, officials said.

The video, obtained by FOX 5 NY, shows a white box truck attempting to pull out of a parking spot on Monday around 8 a.m. at W. 29th St., between 7th & 8th avenues in Chelsea.

The edge of the truck rams into the scaffolding, causing it to quickly collapse. The video shows one person attempting to run to safety but is crushed by the debris.

"Department personnel are at 245 W 29th St in Chelsea conducting a structural stability inspection of a sidewalk shed after a partial collapse was caused by a truck striking the structure," NYC Department of Buildings said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

According to officials, all three victims were taken to a hospital. One suffered from a serious head injury.