Yonkers ranks top 5 in 2025 safest US cities list: Where is NYC?

The Brief Yonkers was ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States. WalletHub used various categories to build its list of safest cities, including traffic accidents and crime rates. Warwick, Rhode Island was ranked the safest city in the nation.



Yonkers in Westchester County was ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States, according to a new 2025 report from WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared over 180 cities across more than 40 key indicators of safety. The three main categories included home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety.

The rankings were made using various metrics along with the three key categories and each city was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest city. WalletHub also analyzed traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

Where was New York City ranked?

Local perspective:

Yonkers was ranked 5th overall:

3rd in home & community

29th in natural-disaster risk

118th in financial safety risk.

Meanwhile, New York City was ranked 117th overall:

123rd in home & community

66th in natural-disaster risk

100th in financial safety risk.

Big picture view:

Here's the top 20 safest cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Warwick, Rhode Island Overland Park, Kansas Burlington, Vermont Juneau, Alaska Yonkers, New York Casper, Wyoming South Burlington, Vermont Columbia, Maryland Lewistown, Maine Salem, Oregon Nashua, New Hampshire Boise, Idaho Laredo, Texas Santa Rosa, California Virginia Beach, Virginia Nampa, Idaho Irvine, California Chesapeake, Virginia Cedar Rapids, Iowa Bismark, North Dakota

To see the full list of rankings, click here .

What they're saying:

"When people think about safety in a city, their minds probably immediately go to things like the crime rate, auto fatality rate or risk of natural disasters," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety. Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness."