Yonkers ranks top 5 in 2025 safest US cities list: Where is NYC?

By
Published  October 22, 2025 10:07am EDT
Yonkers
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • Yonkers was ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States.
    • WalletHub used various categories to build its list of safest cities, including traffic accidents and crime rates.
    • Warwick, Rhode Island was ranked the safest city in the nation.

NEW YORK - Yonkers in Westchester County was ranked as one of the safest cities in the United States, according to a new 2025 report from WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared over 180 cities across more than 40 key indicators of safety. The three main categories included home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. 

The rankings were made using various metrics along with the three key categories and each city was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest city. WalletHub also analyzed traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

Where was New York City ranked?

Local perspective:

Yonkers was ranked 5th overall: 

The proposed site for the expansion of the Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway in Yonkers, New York, US, on Monday June, 23, 2025. Bids for the three casino licenses in the NYC area were due on June 27th, with at least eight projects vying for a coveted spot. Photographer: Yuvraj Khanna/Bloomberg via Getty Images

  • 3rd in home & community
  • 29th in natural-disaster risk
  • 118th in financial safety risk.

Meanwhile, New York City was ranked 117th overall: 

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 18: The sun sets on buildings in midtown Manhattan seen from the 86th-floor observation deck of the Empire State Building on February 18, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) 

  • 123rd in home & community
  • 66th in natural-disaster risk
  • 100th in financial safety risk.

Big picture view:

Here's the top 20 safest cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Source: WalletHub
  1. Warwick, Rhode Island
  2. Overland Park, Kansas
  3. Burlington, Vermont
  4. Juneau, Alaska
  5. Yonkers, New York
  6. Casper, Wyoming
  7. South Burlington, Vermont
  8. Columbia, Maryland
  9. Lewistown, Maine
  10. Salem, Oregon
  11. Nashua, New Hampshire
  12. Boise, Idaho
  13. Laredo, Texas
  14. Santa Rosa, California
  15. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  16. Nampa, Idaho
  17. Irvine, California
  18. Chesapeake, Virginia
  19. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  20. Bismark, North Dakota

To see the full list of rankings, click here

What they're saying:

"When people think about safety in a city, their minds probably immediately go to things like the crime rate, auto fatality rate or risk of natural disasters," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety. Financial safety includes things like minimizing the risk of fraud and identity theft, keeping the population employed and insured, and combating homelessness."

The Source

    • This story uses information provided by WalletHub, which built a ranking of the safest cities across the country by comparing over 180 cities and assessing them using specific categories and grading each one on a 100-point scale.
YonkersLifestyle