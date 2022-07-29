NYC rooftop bars and restaurants to enjoy this summer

Summer is the right time to wine and dine on New York City's rooftops. Whether you want to catch a breeze by the beach or enjoy Manhattan's stunning views, you've got options.

Here are four places that exemplify the best of the rooftop bar and restaurant scene.

Manhattan

Somewhere Nowhere | Atop the Renaissance NY Chelsea Hotel | 112 W. 25th St., New York, N.Y. 10001 | 212-404-7969

LiFE Central Park | Atop Le Meridien New York | 120 W. 57th St., New York, N.Y. 10019 | 212-729-0161

Queens

Bar Marseille | 190 Beach 69th St., Arverne, N.Y. 11692 | 718-513-2474

Brooklyn