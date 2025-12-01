Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting: Date and time, street closures

The Brief The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is only days away, marking an unofficial start to the holiday season in the city. The towering Norway Spruce stands 75 feet tall, weighs 11 tons and measures 45 feet in diameter, according to Rockefeller Center. The Rockefeller tree will be lit on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m during the live broadcast "Christmas in Rockefeller Center."



The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is only days away, marking an unofficial start to the holiday season in the city.

FOX 5 NY will provide live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3.

What we know:

The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from the Russ family home in East Greenbush, New York, making it a true New York native.

JUMP TO: Time l Location l Street Closures

The towering Norway Spruce stands 75 feet tall, weighs 11 tons and measures 45 feet in diameter, according to Rockefeller Center.

The Rockefeller tree will be lit on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m during the live broadcast "Christmas in Rockefeller Center."

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center shines bright as the sun rises on December 18, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

Visitors can see the tree at 45 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Shoppers wait in line to enter FAO Schwartz at Rockefeller Center in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including a cooling job market, stagnant wages, persistent inflation and the looming fallout from tariffs. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The tree will be lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight. On Christmas Eve, the tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The tree will remain on display through early January before being repurposed into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing its legacy of giving long after the season ends.

The following streets will be closed for the tree lighting ceremony:

46th Street, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

51st Street, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

52nd Street, between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza, between 48th Street and 51st Street

6th Avenue, between 46th Street and 52nd Street

5th Avenue, between 46th Street and 52nd Street