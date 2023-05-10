Parts of NYC right-to-shelter law temporarily suspended

In a dramatic move, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed an executive order that temporarily suspended parts of the city's longstanding right-to-shelter law.

The move is part of the drastic measures being taken by the city to brace for the expected surge of migrants.

Adams has signed an executive order suspending part of the city's right-to-shelter law, including the provision requiring the city to find beds for families with kids by a certain deadline.

The move also allows the city to place those families in group settings like gyms.

Featured article

Adams says the city is already stretched to its limits taking care of migrants, so stronger measures must be taken.

Mayor Adams' office also said Wednesday night that its controversial plan to send migrants to Orange County has been temporarily put on hold, at least until legal and safety concerns are worked out.

The proposed plan to move migrants to the city's suburbs is strongly opposed by both lawmakers and citizens in Rockland and Orange counties. with Rockland County Executive Ed Day seeking out a restraining order to block one Orangetown hotel from taking in asylum seekers.

"I have not seen such arrogance and bullyness, in my entire career, I've never seen in all my years it's unbelievable," Day said of Adams' plan.

"We are just trying to keep up with the surge and what was available per discussions with the state, vendors and so on," said Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency ahead of Title 42 expiring Thursday.