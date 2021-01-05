NYC restaurants start selling frozen dinners

If there’s one thing that New York City restaurants learned how to do during the pandemic, it’s to pivot. Now many are not only offering hot meals but also frozen dinners.

Chef Marco Canora is the founder of Brodo Broth Company.

"2021 is going to be the year for frozen," Canora says.

Brodo Broth Company in the West Village section of Manhattan describes itself as a coffee shop with savory broths, including grass-fed beef, vegan seaweed mushroom, and a chicken broth with garlic and chili.

In addition to six-packs of their single serves for $35, the soup counter is offering kits and bundles.

A growing list of city eateries offers convenient options to stash away in the freezer. Among them are Katz's Deli, Juliana's, and Colonia Verde.

"One of the things I love about frozen...We make a big batch just like my grandmother used to and then you can freeze it for a year or two," Canora says.

There are four Brodo Broth Shops across New York City and they all will be offering individual frozen dinner options.