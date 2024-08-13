Should NYC restaurants impose dining table limits? Pros, cons of new trend

Living in NYC means having access to some of the best restaurants in the world, but if there's one complaint – getting a table can sometimes be tough. So, could starting a timer when you sit down at your table help?

Johnny Musovic owns Sojourn Social, and he’s noticed when the drinks get flowing, people tend to hang out a little bit longer than expected.

"They come in three, four, five hours," Musovic said. "They sit, they hang out all night long, and they just drink by drink, little by little."

So, Musovic is on board with the growing trend other restaurants are hopping on and posing 90-minute dining limits on their customers. Some of his own customers shared their perception of the rule.

"I mean, I’m OK with that. I mean the dining limits fine if it's busy. If it's not busy, then I think that's odd," one diner said.

"For us, the goal is I want you to have a good time, but I need to turn that table." — Johnny Musovic

And well, still, business is business.

"For us, the goal is I want you to have a good time, but I need to turn that table," Musovic said. "If I'm not turning that table 2-3 times a night, I'm not making any money."

But some of his guests shared for the rule to work, they can't get caught off guard. Proper notice is proper etiquette from expert Elaine Swann.

"This means put it on your website, social media, if they're making reservations, whether it's directly through the restaurant or through an app," Swann said.