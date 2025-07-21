New York City Restaurant Week 2025: Full list of participating restaurants, deals

The Brief New York City Restaurant Week is back for its summer edition! The summer event runs from Monday, July 21 to Aug. 17.



Craving some new culinary experiences around New York City? Restaurant week 2025 is back!

What is New York Restaurant Week?

What we know:

NYC Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the city's diverse dining scene that features prix fixe menus at participating restaurants for a special price of either $30, $45 or $60 for lunch, brunch, dinner or all meals.

When is NYC Restaurant Week 2025?

This year's summer program runs from Monday, July 21, to Sunday, Aug. 17.

Which restaurants are participating this summer?

For a full list of participating restaurants, check out NYC Tourism's NYC Restaurant Week page.