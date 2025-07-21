New York City Restaurant Week 2025: Full list of participating restaurants, deals
NEW YORK CITY - Craving some new culinary experiences around New York City? Restaurant week 2025 is back!
What is New York Restaurant Week?
What we know:
NYC Restaurant Week is a bi-annual celebration of the city's diverse dining scene that features prix fixe menus at participating restaurants for a special price of either $30, $45 or $60 for lunch, brunch, dinner or all meals.
When is NYC Restaurant Week 2025?
This year's summer program runs from Monday, July 21, to Sunday, Aug. 17.
Which restaurants are participating this summer?
- The Noortwyck is offering a $60 three-course dinner menu.
- Aokya is offering a three-course dinner menu for $60.
- Calvert's is offering a two-course lunch for $29, or a three-course dinner for $42.
- Greywind is offering a special lunch prix fixe menu.
- Blackbarn Restaurant is offering a $45 lunch, $45 brunch, and $60 dinner.
- Momoya SoHo will offer a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch for $30 and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner for $60.
- Philippe Chow will offer a three-course pre-fixe menufor $60.
- Naks is offering a weekday dinner three-course menu for $45.
- Tamarind Trebeca is offering nightly $45 three-course dinners.
- The Palm is offering a $45 lunch and $60 dinner.
For a full list of participating restaurants, check out NYC Tourism's NYC Restaurant Week page.