NYC Restaurant Week 2022

New York City Restaurant Week 2022 will get underway on Tuesday. While it is dubbed a "week" it actually runs from Jan. 19th until Feb. 13th. Sorry, you can't get a cheap Valentine's date out of it!

Participating restaurants will offer a 2-course lunch or a 3-course dinner. Depending on the meal and the restaurant, prices range from $29 to $59.

Hundreds of restaurants are participating with the special prix-fixe menus.

NYC & Company, which runs the program, wants to remind people that due to COVID-19 rules, they will be required to be vaccinated to dine at their favorite restaurant.

Diners who pay with Mastercard will get a $10 statement credit if they spend at least $39 on a Restaurant Week meal.

The deals are available Monday-Friday. Saturdays are excluded from the program. Sunday participation is optional and varies between restaurants. Beverages, gratuities, and taxes are not included in the price.

The price offers are per person and meals can not be split among multiple people.

For a list of participating restaurants and some sample menus, visit the NYC Restaurant Week website.