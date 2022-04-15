NYC rent-stabilized apartments could see 9% price hike

Already-rising rent prices in New York City could soon be going up even higher.

According to a new report by the Rent Guidelines Board, apartments covered by rent stabilization could see their leases jump by as much as 9% over the next two years.

Owners say the hike is needed to cover rising operating costs.

One-year leases could see a hike between 2.7 and 4.5%, while two-year leases could jump between 4.3 and 9%.

The Board is expected to make a final decision in June.

