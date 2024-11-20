Rent prices in these NYC neighborhoods are falling the most (And climbing the fastest)

Looking to rent in New York City and don't know which neighborhood to settle in?

StreetEasy’s latest Market Report is taking a look at the rental market in the Big Apple. The citywide median asking rent is $3,676, which is up 2.1% from last year but 2.0% lower than September.

But rents are actually falling in some parts of the city. Here's where rents are falling the most, and rising the fastest:

Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn

Median asking rent in October: $2,850

Year-over-year change: -5.0%

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

Median asking rent in October: $2,300

Year-over-year change: -4.2%

Midtown, Manhattan

Median asking rent in October: $4,895

Year-over-year change: -3.6%

Upper East Side, Manhattan

Median asking rent in October: $3,908

Year-over-year change: -2.3%

Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

Median asking rent in October: $2,750

Year-over-year change: -1.8%

Greenwich Village, Manhattan

Median asking rent in October: $5,600

Year-over-year change: 12.1%

Forest Hills, Queens

Median asking rent in October: $2,795

Year-over-year change: 11.8%

Soho, Manhattan

Median asking rent in October: $8,000

Year-over-year change: 9.6%

Flatiron, Manhattan

Median asking rent in October: $6,375

Year-over-year change: 9.0%

DUMBO, Brooklyn

Median asking rent in October: $6,198

Year-over-year change: 6.9%

To see the full report, click HERE.