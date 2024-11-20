Expand / Collapse search

Rent prices in these NYC neighborhoods are falling the most (And climbing the fastest)

Published  November 20, 2024 11:36am EST
New York City
Data shows NYC housing costs outpacing income

FOX 5 NY’s Arthur Chi’en breaks down the numbers and has more on what’s being done to level the playing field when it comes to rents.

NEW YORK CITY - Looking to rent in New York City and don't know which neighborhood to settle in?

StreetEasy’s latest Market Report is taking a look at the rental market in the Big Apple. The citywide median asking rent is $3,676, which is up 2.1% from last year but 2.0% lower than September.

But rents are actually falling in some parts of the city. Here's where rents are falling the most, and rising the fastest:

Rents are falling here the most

Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn

  • Median asking rent in October: $2,850
  • Year-over-year change: -5.0%

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

  • Median asking rent in October: $2,300
  • Year-over-year change: -4.2%

Midtown, Manhattan

  • Median asking rent in October: $4,895
  • Year-over-year change: -3.6%

Upper East Side, Manhattan

  • Median asking rent in October: $3,908
  • Year-over-year change: -2.3%

Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

  • Median asking rent in October: $2,750
  • Year-over-year change: -1.8%

Rents are rising here the fastest

Greenwich Village, Manhattan

  • Median asking rent in October: $5,600
  • Year-over-year change: 12.1%

Forest Hills, Queens

Median asking rent in October: $2,795

Year-over-year change: 11.8%

Soho, Manhattan

  • Median asking rent in October: $8,000
  • Year-over-year change: 9.6%

Flatiron, Manhattan

  • Median asking rent in October: $6,375
  • Year-over-year change: 9.0%

DUMBO, Brooklyn

  • Median asking rent in October: $6,198
  • Year-over-year change: 6.9%

To see the full report, click HERE.

