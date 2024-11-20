Rent prices in these NYC neighborhoods are falling the most (And climbing the fastest)
NEW YORK CITY - Looking to rent in New York City and don't know which neighborhood to settle in?
StreetEasy’s latest Market Report is taking a look at the rental market in the Big Apple. The citywide median asking rent is $3,676, which is up 2.1% from last year but 2.0% lower than September.
But rents are actually falling in some parts of the city. Here's where rents are falling the most, and rising the fastest:
Rents are falling here the most
Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn
- Median asking rent in October: $2,850
- Year-over-year change: -5.0%
Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
- Median asking rent in October: $2,300
- Year-over-year change: -4.2%
Midtown, Manhattan
- Median asking rent in October: $4,895
- Year-over-year change: -3.6%
Upper East Side, Manhattan
- Median asking rent in October: $3,908
- Year-over-year change: -2.3%
Hamilton Heights, Manhattan
- Median asking rent in October: $2,750
- Year-over-year change: -1.8%
Rents are rising here the fastest
Greenwich Village, Manhattan
- Median asking rent in October: $5,600
- Year-over-year change: 12.1%
Forest Hills, Queens
Median asking rent in October: $2,795
Year-over-year change: 11.8%
Soho, Manhattan
- Median asking rent in October: $8,000
- Year-over-year change: 9.6%
Flatiron, Manhattan
- Median asking rent in October: $6,375
- Year-over-year change: 9.0%
DUMBO, Brooklyn
- Median asking rent in October: $6,198
- Year-over-year change: 6.9%
To see the full report, click HERE.