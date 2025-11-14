NYC neighborhoods where homebuyers can pay less

The Brief Market activity for homebuyers remains strong in New York City, but certain neighborhoods prove more fruitful in regard to negotiated prices. These 10 neighborhoods have the highest median sale-to-list ratio – in other words, they're most likely to offer potential buyers a discount on their initial asking price.



Buyers looking for a New York City home should investigate these neighborhoods first.

Neighborhoods up for negotiation

By the numbers:

Market activity for homebuyers remains strong in New York City, but certain neighborhoods prove more fruitful in regard to negotiated prices, StreetEasy reports.

These 10 neighborhoods have the highest median sale-to-list ratio – in other words, they're most likely to offer potential buyers a discount on their initial asking price.

Financial District – 3.9% median discount Bedford-Stuyvesant – 3.6% median discount Chelsea – 3.1% median discount Bay Ridge – 2.7% median discount Midtown East – 2.6% median discount Midtown West – 2.6% median discount Gramercy Park – 2.5% median discount Upper West Side – 2.3% median discount Riverdale – 2.2% median discount Forest Hills – 2.1% median discount

NYC asking rent prices near end of 2025

The citywide median asking price for rent is up over 8% from one year ago.

StreetEasy also reports that priced-out Manhattan renters have begun to look to Brooklyn and Queens for housing, driving up the asking price for the two neighborhoods.