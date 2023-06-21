NYC tenants brace for rent hikes, final vote expected today

New York City's Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to hold its final vote on rent hikes for stabilized tenants Wednesday night.

Back in May the Board considered raising rents between 2% and 5% for one-year leases, and between 4% and 7% for two-year leases. These potential increases would affect approximately one million rent-stabilized apartments, impacting around two million tenants across the city.

The Board held a series of public hearing across the city in early June for tenants and others to voice their concerns. It did not go well.

"You wanna give them more money, more money, more money, while they put us in the streets." — NYC renter

There were emotional pleas from tenants who believe the hikes would be unreasonable and detrimental to their livelihood--whereas landlords said it was still not enough.

The expected rent increases would impact nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments throughout the five boroughs.

Tenants say any kind of increase could result in them being pushed out of their homes.

"The landlords are trying to get more money. Everything's increasing… Obliviously it's really hard to make it in this city and to live here rents are out of control." — NYC renter

"At a time of immense inequality, pushing forward with higher rent would be unconscionable," one tenant said.

The city's landlords argue that they need additional funds to address rising property taxes, insurance costs, and building repairs.