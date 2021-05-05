NYC Rent Guidelines Board votes in favor of rent increases

In a 5-4 vote, New York City's Rent Guidelines Board voted to propose rent increases for the city's one million rent-stabilized apartments, ranging from 0-2 percent on one-year leases, and for two-year leases and increase range of 1-3 percent.

Tenant representatives on the board made impassioned pleas during Wednesday's meeting, with several members calling for a zero percent increase for the city's one million rent-stabilized apartments.

"We have been in the midst of a homeless crisis. We had a pandemic before the pandemic and nobody seems to care about that," said Tenant Representative Leah Goodridge.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

"Why should we be thinking about violently putting people on the streets if they can't afford this increase? Even a dollar, five dollars," said Pilar Dejesus of Take Root Justice, legal advisors for tenants.

Building owners wanted an increase ranging between 2-5 percent, arguing that they are suffering as well and no one is helping them.

"There's been no relief for building owners in any capacity. No relief on property taxes. No fuel relief," said Vito Signorile of the Rent Stabilization Association which represents about 25,000 building owners in the five boroughs along with Nassau and Westchester Counties. "They've had to maintain their buildings even improve them and maintain them to make sure they were sanitary during the pandemic."

The public will be able to testify on the increases at two virtual hearings next month, with a final vote on rent increases scheduled for June 23.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters