NYC is not the city with the most rats, but this one is: report

Amid ongoing efforts to combat rodent populations, New York City is no longer the city with the most rats, according to a report by Orkin. For the tenth consecutive year, Chicago has earned the title of the rattiest city, attributed to the abundance of alleyways in the Windy City.

"We want them out of our neighborhoods, out of our homes, out of the streets, and we can do it together. This war is so important." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The report is based on data collected from Sept. 2023 to Aug. 2024, which tracks new residential rodent treatments. Orkin uses the information to assess the likelihood of rodent problems in various cities.

NYC's 'War on Rats'

New York City, which has been waging a "war on rats," has shifted tactics from using carbon monoxide to a new bait known as "tasty birth control." Mayor Eric Adams has even gone as far as recruited community involvement in rat mitigation by encouraging New Yorkers to join the "Rat Pack," aimed at educating the public and taking action against rodent issues.

In this year's ranking, New York City placed third, following Los Angeles at number two. This marks the seventh year that both LA and NYC have consistently held spots in the top three.

Of the 50 cities listed, New York State is represented by five cities: New York City, Albany (31), Buffalo (41), Rochester (43), and Syracuse (48).

Top 20 Rattiest Cities in America

Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA New York, NY San Francisco, CA Washington, D.C. Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Detroit, MI Baltimore, MD Cleveland, OH Minneapolis, MN Boston, MA Hartford, CT Seattle, WA Indianapolis, IN Atlanta, GA Columbus, OH San Diego, CA Milwaukee, WI Sacramento, CA

For the full list of America's rattiest cities, click here.