NYC is not the city with the most rats, but this one is: report

By
Published  October 23, 2024 9:06am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC tries out rat birth control program

New York City is taking a humane approach to its rat problem with a new pilot program using rodent birth control. Named after the famous Central Park owl, Flacco, the initiative aims to reduce the rat population by preventing reproduction. FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green has the story.

NEW YORK - Amid ongoing efforts to combat rodent populations, New York City is no longer the city with the most rats, according to a report by Orkin. For the tenth consecutive year, Chicago has earned the title of the rattiest city, attributed to the abundance of alleyways in the Windy City.

The report is based on data collected from Sept. 2023 to Aug. 2024, which tracks new residential rodent treatments. Orkin uses the information to assess the likelihood of rodent problems in various cities.

NYC's 'War on Rats'

City enlisting New Yorkers to join the war on rats

The war on rats continues and now you can get in on the action. A new initiative from NYC Mayor Eric Adams is urging New Yorkers to join the "Rat Pack". FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest.

New York City, which has been waging a "war on rats," has shifted tactics from using carbon monoxide to a new bait known as "tasty birth control." Mayor Eric Adams has even gone as far as recruited community involvement in rat mitigation by encouraging New Yorkers to join the "Rat Pack," aimed at educating the public and taking action against rodent issues.

In this year's ranking, New York City placed third, following Los Angeles at number two. This marks the seventh year that both LA and NYC have consistently held spots in the top three. 

Of the 50 cities listed, New York State is represented by five cities: New York City, Albany (31), Buffalo (41), Rochester (43), and Syracuse (48).

Top 20 Rattiest Cities in America 

  1. Chicago, IL
  2. Los Angeles, CA
  3. New York, NY
  4. San Francisco, CA
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Denver, CO
  7. Philadelphia, PA
  8. Detroit, MI
  9. Baltimore, MD
  10. Cleveland, OH
  11. Minneapolis, MN
  12. Boston, MA
  13. Hartford, CT
  14. Seattle, WA
  15. Indianapolis, IN
  16. Atlanta, GA
  17. Columbus, OH
  18. San Diego, CA
  19. Milwaukee, WI
  20. Sacramento, CA

For the full list of America's rattiest cities, click here. 