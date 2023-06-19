NYC rat complaints down 15% compared to 2022

Could New York City be winning in its war on rats?

Following a pandemic where garbage on empty streets led to an explosion in the rat population, New York City is reporting a 15% drop in 311 rat complaints this past May compared with May of last year.

The main question being asked now is whether New Yorkers are just tired of complaining to 311 or are there actually fewer rats on our streets these days.

Under Mayor Eric Adams, the city has launched big changes designed to send rats packing. From requiring curbside garbage to be put out on the street later at night to cut down the number of hours, as the city put it, the rat buffet is being offered.

Adams also named the city's first-ever Rat Czar specifically to combat the rat population.

Meanwhile, the city's health department is reportedly saying a drop in rat complaints following a record year in rat totals - might not be the victory we really need.

And with the warmer summer months coming, the street garbage buffet gets more enticing and rank.

As for City Hall, it's welcoming signs fewer rats seem to be occupying our streets.

"It’s also a sign that New Yorkers are doing their part to help deprive rats of food and shelter, by composting, following the trash set-out times, keeping litter off our streets, and addressing conditions that are conducive to rodents. It takes all of us to win the war on rats," a spokesperson told FOX 5 New York.