NYC ranked as one of America’s most ‘Sinful’ cities

New York City is a place that does not lack for places people can indulge their vices, but is it the most “sinful” city in America?

No, according to a new report from WalletHub, New York City is ranked as only the 8th-most sinful city in the nation, behind cities like Chicago, Houston and Sin City itself, Las Vegas, which took the top spot.

The report compared over 180 U.S. cities across 39 key indicators of “evil deeds,” from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and adult entertainment establishments per capita. From those indicators, seven categories were created – anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness – to create what WalletHub calls its final “Vice Index.”

New York City scored highly in the “lust” and “vanity” categories, ranking second and third, but it may come as a surprise that the Big Apple didn’t even make the top 100 in “jealousy” and “excesses & vices.” NYC also barely cracked the top 100 cities in “greed” ranking at 99th.

The next most sinful city in the region, according to the report? Newark, which tied with Rapid City, South Dakota as America’s 79th most sinful city.