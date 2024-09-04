Queens-Midtown Tunnel partially reopens after water intrusion

The Queens-Midtown tunnel has partially reopened for two-way traffic after closing earlier today due to an accident that allowed water to begin flowing into the tunnel.

Officials say drivers should expect delays and congestion.

According to MTA CEO Janno Lieber, a private contractor hired by the city of New York was doing exploratory drilling along Manhattan's shore of the East River near the U.N., in order to find pylons that would support a greenway walk project along the riverfront.

According to Lieber, the contractor got bad information and began drilling atop the tunnel, and punched a 2 ½ inch hole in the tunnel's roof, allowing water to pour in.

Repairs are now underway.

"We're working around-the-clock to get things fully operational at the Queens Midtown Tunnel," Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on X. "Right now, the northbound tunnel is open to two-way traffic to alleviate some of the traffic in the area. The southbound tunnel remains closed."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.